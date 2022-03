Boston College basketball wrapped up its first regular season under head coach Earl Grant with an overtime loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Grant's first season at the helm was one littered with peaks and valleys. The Eagles didn't defeat a high-major team during non-conference play and suffered a brutal home loss to Albany — which went on to finish below .500 — before diving into ACC play. Conference play resulted in a 6-14 record and 11-19 overall mark, but it wasn't all bad for Boston College over the final two months of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO