ORLANDO, Fla. – While there has been gloomy and wet weather more often than not in Central Florida over the last six weeks or so, the moisture hasn’t amounted to much. Last week, the western half of Central Florida was highlighted in the “abnormally dry” category by the United States Department of Agriculture for the first time this dry season. With no rain over the past week, areas northwest of Orlando are now considered to be in a moderate drought. The drought monitor is released every Thursday morning by the USDA.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO