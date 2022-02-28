ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Toney teen reported missing

By Zach Hester
 6 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 16-year-old in Limestone County has been reported as a missing person or runaway, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

16-year-old Jose Medina was last seen in Toney, Ala. on February 24, 2022. He is described as 5’11 tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Officials believe Medina could be in the Hanceville or Baileyton areas of Cullman County.

If you have any information related to Medina’s location, contact Investigator Ferguson at 256-232-0111.

