Deputies release video of fire that happened during arrest at gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three Osceola County deputies and a suspect were burned during an arrest at a gas station in Orange County, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident started when they tried to track down people on motorcycles who were reportedly pointing guns at people.

According to deputies, the motorcycle riders took off when deputies tried pulling them over.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies later learned that one of the riders was stopped at a Wawa at John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway in Orange County.

When deputies arrive and tried to arrest that person, a fire ignited causing three deputies and the suspect to be burned.

According to the Osceola Sheriff’s office, the fire marshall is working with the sheriff’s office to “fully investigate the events that took place at the gas station.”

Witnesses at the Wawa said a Taser may have ignited the fire. Deputies would not confirm whether a taser was used during this incident.

“That was the talk inside the building, that a taser went off and set off the gas pump,” said Kris Bruno, who arrived at the scene while rescuers were tending to one of the victims.

“I think it was a little careless, if you want my honest opinion. I mean, that was a lot of patrons that you put in jeopardy. What if all the gas pumps would’ve gone on fire?” Bruno said.

The incident report Channel 9 obtained from Orange County Fire Rescue didn’t pinpoint a cause of the fire but did show that one person was burned over 50% of their body,

The report shows that one deputy was badly burned from his knees down and one deputy had some minor burns but refused to be transported.

The motorcycle rider and one deputy remain at the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The other two deputies were medically released.

Anyone with information related to this case, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

©2022 Cox Media Group