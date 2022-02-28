ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview, TX

Former Palmview H-E-B employee’s trial set for deadly store shooting

By Nathaniel Puente
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7c2F_0eRjO6o400

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of killing an H-E-B coworker and injuring others in a shooting will soon face trial for his charges.

Raul Lopez, 31, is facing one murder charge, three attempted murder charges, three aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, and an attempted murder of multiple persons charge. He is set for trial on March 7 and March 8.

Pharr PD: Child sexual assault suspect kills self during traffic stop

On Nov. 28, 2016, at 3:15 a.m., police say Lopez fired more than a dozen shots at a break room window of the H-E-B store in Palmview. Four H-E-B employees were hit by the gunfire.

Mario Pulido, 48, died at the scene of the shooting. The other three were transported to the hospital but survived the shooting.

Lopez, an employee of the Palmview H-E-B at the time, was described as “paranoid” by police. A former Palmview police chief stated Lopez was worried the other employees were “out to get him” and that he only intended to scare his coworkers, not injure them.

He initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to investigators and even provided a map on where to find the disposed weapon, according to Palmview police.

Diocese of Brownsville releases statement supporting Melissa Lucio

In January 2017, Lopez was indicted for the charges. Lopez’s attorneys have filed motions for him to use an insanity defense in the trial. Several doctors have been issued subpoenas regarding the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Deputies arrive on scene, arrest man for burglary

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Alamo Road and Balli Road in Alamo in relation to a suspicious circumstance report. Authorities said around 7 a.m. an alarm was going off at a building and a passerby observed a blue truck backed up into the warehouse at […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searching for suspects connected to burglary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is searching for suspects connected to the burglary of a vehicle. The burglary happened Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 7:04 a.m. Surveillance footage captured a white passenger car and a dark color passenger car at the 5000 block of Tanya Avenue in McAllen. There is a third […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen arrested after smuggling attempt leads to DPS crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 16-year-old suspect after they say he led authorities on a police chase during a human smuggling attempt. According to officials, a DPS Trooper attempted to pull over a silver Chevy Malibu at 2 p.m. in Sullivan City on Friday. The driver […]
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen hit by car in Edinburg, police investigating

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle struck a teenager on Friday. According to a release, a 14-year-old boy was hit by a black Nissan SUV on Friday around 7 p.m. on Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg. Police say the boy was running across the road when the accident occurred. […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Palmview, TX
ValleyCentral

Man killed in Alamo shooting

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting took place Thursday night. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD revisiting cold case from 2021

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case from 2021. On March 3, 2021, officers received a call of a man on the ground at the 600 block of S. Bridge Street in Weslaco. There officers found the body of 66-year-old Juan Jesus Campbell, according to a […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#H E B#Murder#Attorneys#Pharr Pd#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Teen transporting migrants crashes into Border Patrol unit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty after transporting migrants and crashing into a border patrol unit. Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. According to the release, he was illegally residing in Brownsville. On Dec. 7, 2021, Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez were […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan murder suspect set for trial

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man charged with killing a 51-year-old woman in 2017 will soon face trial. Lamar Lawson Martinez, 29, is scheduled for a trial date on March 28. On Wednesday, dozens of subpoenas were issued to officers, investigators, and witnesses involved in the case. On Nov. 28, 2017, Sonya Mynette […]
SAN JUAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Man suing Applebee’s, bartender, after Edinburg drunk driving crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A franchise company that runs Applebee’s restaurants is facing a lawsuit from a man who says a bartender served him alcohol over the limits established by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). According to court documents, an Hidalgo County man was at an Applebee’s location in Edinburg on Jan. 17, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for discharging firearm, evading arrest

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a 43-year-old man after several warrants of arrest were issued. Hector Cano is wanted for discharging of a firearm (Class A misdemeanor) and evading arrest/detention (third-degree felony), according to a media release from McAllen PD. Cano is said to have shot a gun near the 3600 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police arrest driver striking concrete barriers along Highway 77

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Brownsville Police arrested Oziel Chavez for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated. According to police, just before 12:30 a.m., the 41-year-old Chavez had struck concrete barriers along the 6600 block of U.S. Highway 77. A witness provided to police the license plate numbers to Chavez’s black Dodge Challenger. Minutes […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two wanted for stealing equipment from Gold’s Gym

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men are wanted for stealing gym equipment from a Gold’s Gym in Pharr. According to a post by Pharr PD, the men took the gym equipment from the Gold’s Gym located at 1317 S. Jackson Road and loaded it into a white cargo van. The first suspect is said to […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for DWI in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated. Maximilliano Ortiz, 25, was arrested for DWI on Tuesday, according to a post by Brownsville PD. At 2:30 a.m., an officer saw two individuals in front of a closed business located at E. 14 Street. He then saw the two enter a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after five-vehicle crash in Alamo

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man was arrested after a five-vehicle accident in Alamo on Friday. At 8:27 a.m., DPS attempted to pull someone over but he refused to stop. The driver then caused a wreck involving five vehicles on westbound Expressway 83 between Alamo and Tower Road, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo. […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy