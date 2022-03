Everybody wants to talk like they know all about carbs and protein, but what about the forgotten fats?. There is much information about fats, and often a lot of controversy over saturated fat and cholesterol specifically. Fats used to get a bad rap in the past and we saw a slew of low-fat diets that were aimed at fat loss, weight loss and cardiovascular health. If any of these diets proved successful for people, it wasn’t solely because they chose low-fat foods, it was because cutting out fats put them into a calorie deficit in which they burned more calories than they ingested.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO