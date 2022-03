If you are planning a trip to Yellowstone National Park this year, you need to prepare for major delays. Yellowstone National Park announced that it has three major road improvement projects planned for 2022. According to a press release, all three of the projects (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb, and Yellowstone River Bridge) are expected to cause major delays for those visiting the park. The Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects will also have overnight closures.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO