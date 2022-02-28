ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.1201; (P) 1.1238; (R1) 1.1309;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral and further decline is expected with 1.1287 resistance intact. On the downside, sustained break of 1.1120 will confirm resumption...

