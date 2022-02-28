ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis denies Biden’s request for State National Guard troops

By Jenna Maddox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlVmF_0eRjNC3O00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he denied President Joe Biden’s request for Florida National Guard troops in Washington D.C. for the State of the Union address.

In a Tweet sent on Monday afternoon, DeSantis said the Biden Administration requested for governors to send State National Guards to assist with the State of the Union on Tuesday.

Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

DeSantis said he “rejected this request,” and that there will not be members of the Florida National Guard sent to Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 449

Alex Aviles
6d ago

National mean it belongs to the nation, not Florida guard .Wait for a hurricane to hit the state see how quick he'll be asking for government assistance.

Reply(80)
132
Dennis Throm
5d ago

He would rather spend millions of taxpayer dollars sending them to the southern border where they have no legal grounds to do anything there.

Reply
16
freddi
6d ago

It is more likely that he is working with members of Florida hate groups. To send them to disrupt the State of the Union.a

Reply(21)
81
Related
WKRG News 5

VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

Harris is traveling to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The nation’s first female vice president — as well as the first African American and Indian American in the role— will speak at the site often referred to as hallowed ground in the fight for voting right for minority citizens.
SELMA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

One entrepreneur who runs a retail store selling consumer drones in the capital said its entire stock of some 300 drones made by Chinese company DJI has been dispersed for the cause. Others are working to get more drones across the border from friends and colleagues in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmbb#The State Of The Union#The Biden Administration#State National Guards#Russian#Flguard#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WKRG News 5

Firefighters working tirelessly against wildfires

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is under a state of emergency in the face of a 1400 acre wildfire that is still growing. The wildfire is 20 to 30 percent contained. Firefighters from all across the Panhandle have been working tirelessly to put out the fires. For the last 24 hours over 300 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy