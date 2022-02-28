DeSantis denies Biden’s request for State National Guard troops

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he denied President Joe Biden’s request for Florida National Guard troops in Washington D.C. for the State of the Union address.

In a Tweet sent on Monday afternoon, DeSantis said the Biden Administration requested for governors to send State National Guards to assist with the State of the Union on Tuesday.

DeSantis said he “rejected this request,” and that there will not be members of the Florida National Guard sent to Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

