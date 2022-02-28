Okaloosa County school responds to possible bomb threat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Bluewater Elementary School in Okaloosa County, Fla. allegedly received a bomb threat on Feb. 28, 2022, according to the principal of the school.

According to a Facebook post , the school received the bomb threat through a phone call to the front desk. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the threat.

The principal said that safety measures were being put into place quickly after the threat was received, one procedure included not allowing any visitors on the campus. The students were also evacuated from the school to the exterior of campus for an unknown amount of time, while OCSO K-9 unit conducted a search of the school.

At this time, the protocols have been lifted and visitors are allowed on campus.

