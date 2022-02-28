OKC Woman Beaten To Death With Dumbbell According To Search Warrant

Court documents filed by Oklahoma City police on Monday revealed new information into a tragic murder-suicide on the northwest side of the city. A search warrant showed 28-year-old Jasmine Smith was killed inside her boyfriend’s apartment with a dumbbell and possibly a knife.

Investigators found the brutal murder scene inside the couple's apartment near Britton Road and MacArthur Boulevard last week. Christopher Johnson, 29, died the same day in a single-car crash.

“The two deceased individuals were in a relationship together,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The police timeline indicated just before 3 p.m. Johnson dropped their two children off at a family member's home and told them he was going to kill himself. Relatives went to the apartment to find Smith, but no one answered the door even though her car was parked outside, and her phone showed to be inside the apartment.

“That family member indicated she felt something was wrong and called police to check the welfare at the apartment,” said Quirk.

When officers showed up to the apartment, they found Smith's lifeless body. According to the search warrant the woman had trauma to her head and a dumbbell was found near her body. Police noted the apartment smelled like marijuana.

Several hours later while investigators were still at the murder scene, they were notified of Johnson’s death.

“A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived to make a next-of-kin notification on a fatality crash that occurred on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike,” said Quirk. “Officers learned that the fatality crash, the deceased person was the suspect in the homicide.”

Investigators said Johnson's car hit a guardrail and landed several yards away in a field off the turnpike.

Police also found a glove, a black knife handle and a knife blade at the murder scene.