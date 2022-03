The Minnesota Vikings are doing their homework on quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine. Could they be looking at Kirk Cousins’ replacement?. The Minnesota Vikings have a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach in Kevin O’Connell, but the quarterback entering 2022, for now, is Kirk Cousins. The veteran is entering the final year of his contract, and recent news indicated that he would not be taking a discount on a contract extension with the team.

