ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sofia Jakobsson on why she left Bayern Munich to join the San Diego Wave

By steph_
LAG Confidential
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Wave made a huge statement by signing Sofia Jakobsson this past January. By signing the player, the team sent a sign of intent as they showed that they wanted to begin their NWSL adventure by hitting the ground running. Jakobsson is an experienced winger who has won a...

www.lagconfidential.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

VfL Wolfsburg American veteran John Brooks set to leave and become free agent at end of season

American defender John Brooks, a staple on the United States men's national team up until last year, is set to become a free agent in the summer, opening up a move to somewhere else in Europe or perhaps to Major League Soccer. On Tuesday, his current club VfL Wolfsburg announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Sofia Jakobsson
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'join a host of clubs scouting Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence' during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, with Arsenal and Tottenham also interested in the 21-year-old who shone in FA Cup shocks

Bayern Munich 'have joined the lengthy queue of clubs interested in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.'. The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest, has caught the eye with his performances this season. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid, Premier League trio want PSG's Wijnaldum

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG?. Georginio Wijnaldum made the switch to Paris...
MLS
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Challenge Cup#Algarve Cup#The San Diego Wave#Swedish#German#Svt Sport
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa chiefs await Las Vegas green light

Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are likely to learn by the end of next month whether they can found a football club in Las Vegas. The billionaire duo entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Major League Soccer over starting an expansion team earlier this year. MLS commissioner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Marsch: The high-pressing American with big shoes to fill again at Leeds

Jesse Marsch’s appointment by Leeds represents the second time in the space of a year the American has been asked to fill big shoes.Last summer it was RB Leipzig and the task of following Julian Nagelsmann, after the highly-rated young German was snapped up by Bayern Munich.That move did not go to plan, with the 48-year-old dismissed in December after a poor start to the season.Yet his reputation, forged mainly during an impressive stint at Leipzig’s Red Bull sister club Salzburg, has not been badly damaged and Leeds now see him as the ideal man to follow Marcelo Bielsa.But again...
MLS
Sports Illustrated

USMNT Defender John Brooks to Leave Wolfsburg This Summer

U.S. men's national team defender John Brooks will leave Wolfsburg at the end of the season, the club announced Tuesday. Brooks spent five years at the club after he left Hertha Berlin for Wolfsburg in 2017 for a reported 20 million euros ($22.4 million). At the time, the move set a transfer record for an American international that was later broken by Christian Pulisic's 2019 transfer to Chelsea.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Norwich City 1 - Match Recap: Minamino The Cup Hero

Liverpool’s celebrations over their League Cup win are already over as they have another match to focus on. Jurgen Klopp has gone with 10 changes from Sunday’s lineup against Chelsea, but the bench is pretty strong. There’s also West Ham on the horizon. Liverpool shouldn’t take Norwich lightly but they should have enough quality to see this one through.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atalanta 4-0 Sampdoria: Gian Piero Gasperini's side move three points behind Juventus in final Champions League spot with a game in hand as Teun Koopmeiners nets twice in rout

Atalanta beat Sampdoria to move within three points of Juventus having played one game fewer. Mario Pasalic opened the scoring in the sixth minute before a goal in either half from Teun Koopmeiners. Aleksey Miranchuk scored late on to confirm the win. With victory, Atalanta close the gap on the...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy