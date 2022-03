A teen shot in south Shreveport early Sunday, (2/6/22) has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Some young people got into an argument and one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot 15 year old Qwan Jones in the chest.The teen was shot just before 1:30 a.m. inside a residence in the 400 block of Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Willis-Knighton South where he succumbed to his wound at 1:50 a.m.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO