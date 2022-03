East Aurora, N.Y. — For the fifth time, an iconic store in Western New York will be featured in a holiday movie. Vidler’s 5 & 10, an East Aurora shop billed as the largest five-and-dime variety store in the world, just served as a set for a new Christmas movie. The working title of the movie — which filmed scenes in the store in late February — is “Romance on Ice”, said Don Vidler, co-owner of Vidler’s.

