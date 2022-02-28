ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Falling bricks cause temporary closure of Chestnut Street in Meadville

By Bill Palmer, Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Chestnut Street in Meadville remains closed Tuesday after bricks fell of the Hovis Interiors Building Monday afternoon.

According to owner Bill Grasinger, it’s believed that a build up of ice and snow loosened some of the bricks, causing them to pull away from the side of the building and fall onto the sidewalk and roadway below.

New Donatos location opens in Harborcreek

Luckily, no one was struck by the falling bricks.

Crews are now on scene removing the debris and any loose bricks that remain on the building.

Hovis Interiors remains open for business.

