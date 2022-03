Collins English Dictionary chose NFT as the Word of the Year in 2021. It is hardly a surprise: trading volumes of non-fungible tokens surged from $100 million in 2020 to $23 billion in 2021, according to DappRadar. The fastest-growing sector is the segment of blockchain games. This growth was catalysed by the massive inflow of users into GameFi — a new niche at the nexus of financial services and gaming in which a gamer gets opportunities to earn money on gaming that were not previously available, in comparison with a chance just to have a good time.

