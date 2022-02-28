ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

Retrospective: How LEGO Augments Our World

By Valerie Vacante
vrscout.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a dozen years of audacious augmented play beyond the beloved brick. For over a dozen years LEGO has augmented our world with audacious augmented play beyond the beloved brick.In addition to creating experiences that “play well,” LEGO continuously experiments with emerging technologies to shape what the near future of play...

vrscout.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

LEGO Jurassic World Dominion playsets are the best gifts for dinophiles

Can’t get enough of all things dinosaur? Then LEGO’s new Jurassic World Dominion playsets will help feed your dino obsessions. Inspired by the upcoming movie from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, LEGO’s Jurassic World Dominion building sets feature the largest assortment of dinosaurs than ever before in LEGO brick form. The toy sets also include fan-favorite characters from the film, like Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and more, allowing builders to recreate the most thrilling scenes from the movie.
SHOPPING
KPBS

NOVA: Augmented

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. NOVA presents “Augmented,” the powerful story of a rock climber who lost both his legs and went on to pursue a career as a scientist and engineer to design better prosthetic limbs. It follows the dramatic personal journey of Hugh Herr, an MIT biophysicist who today creates brain-controlled robotic limbs.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ninjago#Lego Group#Lego Games#Lego Bricks#Lego City#Arkit#Ar Core#The Lego Group#Ultra Agents
Time Out Global

Legoland Japan is getting the world’s first Lego Water Maze this summer

Legoland Japan Resort in Nagoya is celebrating its fifth anniversary in April this year, and the family-friendly theme park is getting an upgrade with new attractions. Starting this spring, it’ll be hosting the first ever Legoland Games and opening the new Rainbow Design Studio. But come summertime, Legoland will have an all new water park that’s exclusive for the season, composed of six different areas.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Denmark
Vogue Magazine

The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology

The Collection of Fondazione MAST, the only reference center in the world for photography of industry and work, counts more than 6000 images and videos by famous artists and expert photographers, as well as a vast selection of photo albums by unknown artists. For the first time, the exhibition The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology, curated by Urs Stahel, put on view the works selected from the Foundation's Collection: over 500 images including photographs, albums, and videos from 200 great Italian and international photographers, as well as anonymous artists, which occupy all of MAST's exhibition areas. These iconic images from famous artists from all over the world, lesser known or unknown photographers, and finalists in the MAST Photography Grant on Industry and Work, visually testify to the history of the world of industry and of work.
VISUAL ART
epicstream.com

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of Marvel’s Avengers game are blown away by the new Iron Man suit. After cutting back on special MCU and comic skins during the launch and the first few months after the launch, the developer Crystal Dynamics has been remedying this by adding new MCU skins and skins from different comics to the game, suggesting that the skins are selling well. Recently, Crystal Dynamics, using the official Twitter account of the game, has revealed the new Iron Man skin called Nothing to Fear, which is inspired by the character’s Uru Armor that first made its appearance in Fear Itself #7. The newly revealed skin is a comics suit, which the game currently doesn’t have a lot, and which fans have been asking for more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy