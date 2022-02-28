A Sweet Journey Through Vietnamese Desserts

Carnival season is upon us, and with it comes a variety of pleasures specific to the holiday. One such pleasure is the king cake, a New Orleans staple this time of year that, in its simplest definition, is a ringed pastry topped with colorful sprinkles containing a small plastic baby hidden inside. Beyond that base-level definition comes a vast array of preferences and specificities that differ based on personal taste and regionality. Some people prefer the standard king cake, which has cinnamon baked into the pastry and purple, gold, and green sprinkles on top. While others may go for king cakes filled with cream cheese, fruit, or chocolate. Regardless of which flavor or style is your favorite, and whether you buy your king cake from a small beloved bakery, or the local grocery store, they're pretty hard to beat.

