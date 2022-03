The Carolina Caring Foundation has announced its second annual “Cutest Pet Contest,” where community members can vote for their favorite furry friend. Wylie, the 2021-22 Spokespet for Carolina Caring’s Pet Peace of Mind program, is ready to pass on his responsibilities. He has been an excellent champion for hospice care, and it’s time for the organization to find his successor. The winner will become the new Spokespet of the Year and receive a custom graphite portrait by local artist, Jill Meeks. The top 12 finalists will be featured in the organization’s 2023 calendar.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO