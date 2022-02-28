Women at Tom P. Haney are making history

BAY COUNTY Fla. ( WMBB ) – Ahead of National Women’s History month, female students at Tom P. Haney Technical College are making history of their own.

Haney’s teaching staff have seen an increase of women joining traditionally male-dominated programs. Students are choosing career paths regardless of their gender.

Women are not following the norm at Haney. Instead, they are breaking down barriers.

“Not to toot our own horns, but we are definitely excelling and ahead of the program,” welding student Taylor Griffin said.

Griffin recently became a civilian after her service in the U.S. Air Force. She had an interest in a welding career.

“It’s a very male-dominated field but as someone being from prior service, I’m kind of used to that whereas some of the other females this is new to them,” Griffin said.

Just last year, senior welding instructor Eric Johnson said he had one woman in his class, but this year there are four, which is the most he is seen in his program.

“They are a little bit more motivated like they have something they need to prove,” Johnson said.

These women are involved in programs such as HVAC, welding, and aviation.

“As a kid, I was always interested in aircraft,” aviation student Briana Swift said.

Swift is originally from upstate New York but moved to Panama City to attend Tom P. Haney Technical College. At first, she had some reservations.

“There was just one thing I was kind of worried about when I came in here at first,” Swift said. “I was like, is there going to be mostly guys, am I going to be the odd girl out.”

Swift said she knows her attention to detail makes her stand out as a student.

“I’m hoping to either go with PSA airlines in Cincinnati Ohio, it sounds like a really good opportunity right now,” Swift said. She graduates from Haney in May.

Swift encourages all women to join programs they are interested in, even if they are traditionally male-dominated.

March is National Women’s History month, Haney staff said one welding student, in particular, has made history for them.

Leah Marley started working with eastern shipbuilding right after she graduated, but now she is at a nuclear plant in texas.

