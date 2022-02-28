ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Women at Tom P. Haney are making history

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SK7x_0eRjHPM100

BAY COUNTY Fla. ( WMBB ) – Ahead of National Women’s History month, female students at Tom P. Haney Technical College are making history of their own.

Haney’s teaching staff have seen an increase of women joining traditionally male-dominated programs. Students are choosing career paths regardless of their gender.

Women are not following the norm at Haney. Instead, they are breaking down barriers.

“Not to toot our own horns, but we are definitely excelling and ahead of the program,” welding student Taylor Griffin said.

Tom P. Haney Technical College shows off new name

Griffin recently became a civilian after her service in the U.S. Air Force. She had an interest in a welding career.

“It’s a very male-dominated field but as someone being from prior service, I’m kind of used to that whereas some of the other females this is new to them,” Griffin said.

Just last year, senior welding instructor Eric Johnson said he had one woman in his class, but this year there are four, which is the most he is seen in his program.

“They are a little bit more motivated like they have something they need to prove,” Johnson said.

These women are involved in programs such as HVAC, welding, and aviation.

“As a kid, I was always interested in aircraft,” aviation student Briana Swift said.

Swift is originally from upstate New York but moved to Panama City to attend Tom P. Haney Technical College. At first, she had some reservations.

“There was just one thing I was kind of worried about when I came in here at first,” Swift said. “I was like, is there going to be mostly guys, am I going to be the odd girl out.”

Swift said she knows her attention to detail makes her stand out as a student.

Haney Technical College plans to demolish four buildings

“I’m hoping to either go with PSA airlines in Cincinnati Ohio, it sounds like a really good opportunity right now,” Swift said. She graduates from Haney in May.

Swift encourages all women to join programs they are interested in, even if they are traditionally male-dominated.

March is National Women’s History month, Haney staff said one welding student, in particular, has made history for them.

Leah Marley started working with eastern shipbuilding right after she graduated,  but now she is at a nuclear plant in texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Local celebrities read to elementary students

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Students at Northside Elementary had surprise guest readers Friday. It is the tenth annual celebration of learning in Bay County. Local celebrities were able to drop into Northside Elementary to read to each grade level. Last year due to COVID, the event was virtual for students. Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Kasztelan […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Students recognized at annual Invention Convention award ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a packed house at Gulf Coast State College for the third annual Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Awards Ceremony on Thursday evening. Numerous Bay District School students were awarded in 13 different categories for their innovative and unique inventions, in both junior and senior divisions. “Look at the prototype, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County couple surprised with triplets

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local couple got the surprise of a lifetime last year when they found out they were pregnant with triplets. Yesterday, mom gave birth to three baby boys. This is a rare occurrence. “I don’t want to do this ever again,” parents and residents Ronnie and Ebilene Birge said agreeing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BDS announces Tommy Smith, Waller and Merritt Brown to close Monday

5 PM UPDATE: Bay District officials announced Sunday that three schools, Tommy Smith Elementary, Waller Elementary and Merritt Brown Middle School will be closed Monday. Students and teachers should not report to school. The District’s full news release is below: We know many of you are anxious about the fire situation and we share your concerns. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City, FL
Education
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
County
Bay County, FL
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Education
Panama City, FL
Sports
Bay County, FL
Education
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week – Chloe Rook

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All season long Arnold girls track and cross country has relied on senior Chloe Rook to lead the team. “Right now she was our number one runner for our cross country team and she’s our number one runner right now in the 1600 and 3200,” Arnold Cross Country Coach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach to host Scottish Fesitval

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– This weekend you’re sure to hear the sound of bagpipes and scent of hagis coming from Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. The Celtic Heritage Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Panama City Beach, will host its annual Panama City Beach Scottish Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Russell S. Roberts sworn in as circuit judge

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Friends, family, and colleagues of the Honorable Russell S. Roberts gathered at the Jackson County Courthouse for his investiture ceremony Friday afternoon. Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, Roberts will be joining the 14th Judicial Circuit of Florida as a circuit judge. He is a 1991 honor graduate of Marianna High and […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Demo day at Haney Technical College

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – There is now a light at the end of the tunnel for Haney Technical College. Crews are taking-down four buildings that are 50-years old and were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. The school already has plans for the new space they are creating. It was demolition day at Haney Technical […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Griffin
WMBB

Warrior Beach Retreat parade to take place Thursday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– After months of active service, sacrifice, and toil, many soldiers return wounded and broken. These veterans are now able to gather once again to support each other through events like the Warrior Beach Retreat. The retreat is actively taking place March 1-7. Couples from across the country traveled to participate […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Future Farmers of America compete in land judging competition

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Future Farmers of America, or FFA, students competed in a land judging contest Friday morning in Graceville. The estimated 80 middle and high schoolers from all over the Panhandle split into groups. Each gathered around a dirt hole. There, they measured the soil for many factors “A lot of it’s based […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by state and national leaders Saturday morning to give an update on the 1,400-acre wildfire in Bay County.  The group of leaders praised firefighters and first responders for their efforts Friday to save lives and homes.  “You never want to evacuate your home but […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Bay County wildfire news conference

5:15 PM UPDATE: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County leaders held another news conference with the latest on the Bay County wildfire. You can watch it here: 4:45 PM UPDATE: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County leaders are held a news conference with the latest on the Bay County wildfire. Another news conference […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#National Women S History#The U S Air Force#Upstate New York#Haney Technical College#Psa
WMBB

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center changes its name

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – It is out with the old and in with the new at the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. The Panama City hospital has officially changed its name to the HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. Before the name change, they were affiliated with HCA Florida Health Care. Now, they join in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Wildfire Sunday Updates

10:00 PM UPDATE: ADKINS AVENUE & BERTHA SWAMP ROAD FIRES BERTHA SWAMP ROAD FIRE The Bertha Swamp Road Fire is still estimated to be at around 9,000 acres but containment has increased to 20%. This fire is still by far the largest of the three blazes being battled. Fire officials said a big reason for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City hair salon collecting donations for fire victim

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local salon is collecting donations for one of their own who lost her home in the fire. Jacquelyn Wilkie is a former hairdresser at Hue Salon on Harrison Avenue.  She, her husband and 18-month-old child had minutes to evacuate their home. They lost everything. All they have is the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is cancer free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida First Lady has won her battle with breast cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday. “There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis. “To those who are in the fight, know there is […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WMBB

BDS students show off skills at Invention Convention

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School students had the opportunity to show off their inventing skills, during the annual Invention Convention. Gulf Coast State College hosted the event where dozens of middle school and high school students submitted their inventions for judging. It’s possible you might one day see some of these inventions […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Mr. Pibb

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Mr. Pibb, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Mr. Pibb, a Bulldog mix, is 11 months old. This sweet and shy puppy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has been at the shelter for almost a month. Bay County Animal Control is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation. Kolmetz said he called his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy