ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Arnold Sports Festival returns in full force

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIrL9_0eRjGX1W00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The Arnold Sports Festival returns to Columbus this week with its first full show since 2019.

Thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world are expected to visit central Ohio over the four-day, multi-sport event.

Masks in Columbus: Health commissioner recommends ending mandate

Organizers said the 34 th annual Arnold Classic will look much like fans remember in 2019. In addition to more than 60 sporting events, spectators can also visit the Arnold Expo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The Expo floor will feature more than 800 vendor booths with the latest in sports equipment, apparel, and nutrition.

Local businesses, hotels, and restaurants expected a much-needed boost in customer revenue over the four days of the festival.

Ohio gubernatorial candidates react to latest poll numbers

“We’ve made a number of additional investments in the show, people are going to see a fit and finish that is probably the best in Arnold history,” said Brian Powers, executive director of the Arnold Sports Festival. “We’ve added a Strong Man Arena and doubled the size of our seating capacity in that area at almost 6,000 people.”

“Prior to the pandemic, the economic impact of the Arnold Sports Festival was around $50 million when they came in, so it is a very large and important part of the economy,” said Brian Ross, CEO for Experience Columbus, a group which fosters tourism to Columbus and central Ohio.

As the show’s founder, actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be making a number of appearances at various events throughout the festival, which begins Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio native brings Carole King musical to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After an unprecedented intermission from live theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actors and creative team of the Tony Award-winning show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” said they are thrilled to be coming to Columbus this week. The show will mark a homecoming of sorts for the musical’s lead actress, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Toby Keith, Nelly among performers coming to Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced details about four of the concerts that will take place at the event. The four confirmed headliners for these concerts are country star Toby Keith, rap artist Nelly, Christian rock artist Zach Williams and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. All concerts for the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes No. 6 seed for men’s Big Ten Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is the No. 6 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. After a regular season where the Buckeyes finished 19-10 with 12 conference wins, they will hit the court on Thursday against the winner of No. 11 Penn State – No. 14 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bike-to-work: Columbus-area forecast, trail report March 7-11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is your spot for weekly biking weather information and trail reports. Forecast from Storm Team 4 Monday: Low 33/High 50. Rain showers 90%. Wind 13 mph. Tuesday: Low 31/High 43. Mostly cloudy. Rain 10%. Wind 7 mph. Wednesday: Low 34/High 50. Partly cloudy. Rain 0%. Wind 13 mph. The high […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jones, Michigan beat No. 23 Ohio State; B10 tourney up next

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 21 points and Michigan rallied in the second half, wrapping up its up-and-down Big Ten regular season by beating No. 23 Ohio State 75-69 Sunday. Fill-in coach Phil Martelli guided the Wolverines (17-13, 11-9) as coach Juwan Howard finished out his five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African American Male Wellness Walk seminar teaches how to control diabetes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Organizers of the African American Male Wellness Walk (AAMWW) held a free program Saturday to help people manage their diabetes. The event at the Milo Grogan Community Center was aimed at improving diabetes management within the African American community. It featured nutrition classes, mixers, wellness coaching, and more. People who enrolled […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
NBC4 Columbus

OSU women’s hockey earn No. 1 seed in NCAA tourney

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University women’s hockey team has been named the No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Buckeyes will also host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the first time in the program’s history. OSU will play Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m., facing the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus firefighter honored six years after saving flag from temple fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Fire Ladder Company returned Saturday to the scene of a fire it extinguished more than six years ago. In January of 2016, Columbus KTC Buddhist Meditation Center on the corner of Richa Street and Grubb Street in downtown Columbus caught fire. The fire started outside the building and spread […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Nutrition#Wcmh#Organizers#Experience Columbus#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

GALLERY: Rick Nash becomes first Blue Jacket to have jersey retired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rick Nash became the first player in Blue Jackets history to have his jersey retired when his No. 61 was raised to the rafters inside Nationwide Arena on Saturday prior to CBJ’s game against Boston. Nash is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points. Nash registered 289 goals […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Fewer than 400 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Sunday, March 6 follow: Total Change New cases 2,659,498 +360 Hospitalizations 112,810 +17 ICU admissions 13,262 +1 Deaths* 37,018 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

No. 14 Indiana women top No. 13 Ohio State in Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana moved within a game of making Big Ten Conference history with a 70-62 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the semifinals. If the fifth-seeded Hoosiers win the championship game they will become the first […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices increase more than 50 cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area saw a big jump in the past week.   GasBuddy reports the average cost for a gallon of gas for Columbus drivers was $3.82, up 50.3 cents since last week.   Prices are 56.2 cents higher than a month ago and […]
NBC4 Columbus

When will Columbus lift its mask mandate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is only a few days away from potentially lifting its mask mandate. While doctors said vaccine accessibility in the upcoming months is still important, the city is expected to remove its facemask requirement Monday, according to Columbus Public Health. “The nice weather, fun good vibes without having […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy