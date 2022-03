Jeff Hardy has officially hit free agency, according to a report from PWInsider. Hardy was released by the WWE back in December following a sudden departure from the ring during a live event in Texas, which prompted the company to request Hardy check himself into rehab. The company cut ties once he declined, but it was later revealed that Hardy not only passed WWE's final drug test on his way out but that the promotion attempted to get him back into the fold within weeks before offering up a Hall of Fame induction, which he turned down. Hardy has since been hyping up a Hardy Boyz reunion with his brother Matt and has a number of independent dates already lined up.

WWE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO