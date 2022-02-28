ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Art Briles Will No Longer Be Offensive Coordinator for Grambling State

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNq2j_0eRjEqWn00

The university received massive backlash for hiring the disgraced coach.

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org .

Art Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator at Grambling State, according to a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated.

“Thanks for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said in the statement. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect [for] the university and your players.”

Grambling State and coach Hue Jackson received major backlash for hiring the former Baylor coach , who hasn’t coached college football since 2016. Briles was fired after a massive scandal in which he and Baylor administrators ignored dozens of sexual assault allegations against players over several years.

There were at least 52 acts of rape committed by 31 different players between 2011 to ’14, including five gang rapes, according to a 2017 lawsuit filed by a former student. Briles was said to have ignored the accounts and covered up the assaults.

A law firm hired by Baylor to examine its handling of sexual violence found that the football program and athletic department had failed to “identify and respond to a pattern of sexual violence by a football player.”

Two players were ultimately arrested; Tevin Elliott was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, while Sam Ukwuachu was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation.

On Friday, Jackson released a public letter defending his decision to hire Briles, pledging to “support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustices.” Three days later, Briles is out of the job.

More Art Briles Coverage:

reynosa98
6d ago

Briles was hired at Baylor to win games not babysit the thugs that played. And he won a lot of games too. Still he should have addressed the situation better than he did. He was held accountable and fired and did his time. Total hypocrisy that he has been blackballed from coaching college football.

Reply(4)
8
Randolph Stowe
6d ago

So a school caved to the pressure applied by racist bullies, who use the Stalinist tactic of destroying a person based on a totally unsubstantiated claim that was investigate and not believed.

Reply(2)
4
Charlie Martin
6d ago

Funny received backlash in a HBCU when it was black players who committed these crimes

Reply(10)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
