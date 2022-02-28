ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Christian Harris and Phidarian Mathis at the NFL Combine

By Clayton Connick
 8 days ago

Throughout Nick Saban's tenure, Alabama has always been well represented at the NFL Combine. This year is no different, as the Crimson Tide will have 11 players present in Indianapolis.

Two of those players who have the most flexible draft stock are linebacker Christian Harris and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, each starting multiple seasons on the defensive side of the ball for Alabama.

As a linebacker, Harris played a vital role in the Crimson Tide defense for three seasons. He totaled 221 tackles in his Alabama career, and he showcased his durability playing in every game in his three years. The Baton Rouge, La. native finished his career with a three-sack performance in the national championship, so that will be a nice springboard as he heads into his NFL career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT2tt_0eRjCMhb00
Alabama Athletics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxTux_0eRjCMhb00
RobertScheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harris has been projected by multiple outlets as a mid-to-late second round draft choice. That would be tremendous value for the Crimson Tide linebacker because of the massive resume that he has built at the Capstone. Standing at 6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Harris will contribute a physical presence to whatever squad he ends up on.

Mathis began his draft process back in early February competing at the Senior Bowl, where many scouts got to lay eyes on 6-foot-4, 312 pound interior force. He utilized the extra season given for the 'COVID year' to return to Alabama and improve his draft stock, and he definitely did that. In the 2020 season, Mathis had just one-and-a-half sacks for the Crimson Tide. He turned that around in 2021, totaling nine sacks, which is wildly impressive for an interior defensive lineman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yudWX_0eRjCMhb00
Senior Bowl

Overall, Mathis had 129 tackles in his 55 games played at Alabama, but he affects the game so much even when he is not making the tackle. A proven run-stopper, Mathis grew his pass rushing ability over the last season to make him an overall stud in the trenches. He is projected anywhere from the second round to the fourth round, so a stellar performance in Indianapolis this week will be vital for Mathis.

