ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was struck by another car in south St. Louis County. The crash happened after midnight Thursday on the northbound Interstate 270 exit to Tesson Ferry Road. According to MSHP, the trooper was stopped at a red light when it was struck from behind. The trooper's car appeared to have a dent on its back bumper, and a silver car had serious damage to its front end.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO