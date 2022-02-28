ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

5 year anniversary of Gulf Shores Marching Band Mardi Gras tragedy

By Summer Poole
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTXlg_0eRjAfCs00

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It was five years ago today, Feb. 28, 2017, when a dozen members of the Gulf Shores High School Marching Band were hit by an SUV in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras day parade.

More News from WRBL

The SUV was driven by a member of the Military Officers Association of America who said he mistook the gas pedal for the brake and was later cleared by a grand jury of any wrongdoing. The man was 73-years-old at the time.

Trayvon Martin 10th anniversary: A look at the players

Four of the teenagers were critically injured and one was flown to a hospital in Mobile, Ala.

In 2017, a witness, who was also a nurse, told the New York Times that it was the worst thing she had ever seen.

Since the crash, several families have filed lawsuits claiming negligence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Russell County and Phenix City host annual Luncheon

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – State, City and local elected officials from both Georgia and Alabama gathered at Martin Idle-Hour Park Community center to discuss everything besides business. Attendees ranged from school board members to district council members as well as the Mayors of Phenix City, Columbus, Smith Station and Fort Benning Commanding Major General […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Service set for Alabama soldier killed in WWII

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama soldier who was killed in 1944 while fighting in World War II is set to be buried at a national cemetery now that his remains have been identified. A service is scheduled Friday afternoon for Army Pfc. Bill Morrison at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wkrg#Wrbl#The New York Times
WRBL News 3

Sheriff Countryman: All wounded deputy ‘saw was guns coming out of the windows’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus’ top law enforcement officials on Sunday addressed a rash of violence over the weekend that left a Muscogee County deputy sheriff wounded in a shootout with multiple suspects. Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Sheriff Greg Countryman talked about the officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

World War II veteran laid to rest with full military honors

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A World War II veteran was laid to rest Friday, 78 years after he was lost in battle in Germany. Private-First-Class Bill Morrison was originally from Bessemer, Ala. He was laid to rest with full military honor at the request of his closest living relatives. A ceremony was held for […]
MILITARY
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Andrews Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of Andrews Rd. has been blocked off by crime scene tape in front of A&N Automotive. Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office were still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Missing man found dead in Lake Hartwell

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Civic Center parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Multiple police units are on scene near the skate center and crime scene tape is up. Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm one man was shot. He has been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police department is searching for a critically missing person. Kaleb Beasley, 20, was last seen on Mar. 5 at around 10:00 p.m. He went missing from the 3600 block of Macon Road, according to a news release. Beasley is reported to be a white male with brown hair and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris speaks at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Selma, Ala. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and […]
SELMA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy