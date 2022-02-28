ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont: About 85% of Connecticut schools dropping mask rule

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says about 85% of school districts across the state have elected to drop mandatory face mask...

Connecticut Public

Massachusetts revises its sweeping mask mandates for schools

For months, the state of Massachusetts has had its sweeping mask mandates for schools, but this week it allowed communities to lift them. Not every school is ready for that just yet, but Eric Conti, superintendent of the Burlington Public Schools, is now seeing maskless faces in his schools for the first time in a long time. Superintendent, welcome to the show.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

First Muslim elected to Connecticut's House of Representatives.

Connecticut voters have made Maryam Khan of Windsor the first Muslim elected to the state's House of Representatives. She easily won a three-way race Tuesday to represent parts of Windsor and Hartford. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford said Wednesday that Maryam Khan of Windsor will be sworn into office on Monday. The mother of two will be the second Muslim elected to the General Assembly. The first was Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, a medical doctor specializing in pulmonology and critical care medicine. She replaces former state Rep. Brandon McGee Jr., D-Hartford, who resigned to work on Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Tong, Connecticut families react to new opioid settlement with Stamford-based Purdue Pharma

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and virtually all U.S. states have agreed to a new settlement of opioid lawsuits. The deal reached Thursday would require members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker to pay $5.5 billion to $6 billion in cash. That’s at least $1.2 billion more than previously agreed on. They also apologized. In exchange, they’ll be protected from lawsuits. A bankruptcy judge must still approve the deal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

As COVID wanes, UConn relaxes mask mandate

Citing consistently low COVID-19 case rates across all campuses and throughout the state, the University of Connecticut announced that it will be changing its mask policy from “required” to “recommended” in most campus settings beginning Friday. Students, faculty, staff and visitors will still be required to...
COLLEGES
Connecticut Public

U.S. truckers are protesting vaccines, even as pandemic restrictions ease

A convoy of 18-wheelers is rolling across the U.S. heartland toward Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine mandates. The drivers say they're the red, white and blue version of the recent protests by Canadian truckers. And they've hit the road even as pandemic restrictions are easing across the United States. NPR's John Burnett caught up with them in northeastern Oklahoma.
PROTESTS
