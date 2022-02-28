ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada’s Biggest Banks Are Spending Billions On M&A To Build Their Footprint In The U.S.

By Kevin Dowd
Cover picture for the articleThere’s no end in sight to a pandemic-fueled wave of consolidation among North America’s retail banks. The latest example comes from Toronto-Dominion Bank, which struck a deal Monday to buy First Horizon. for $13.4 billion in cash. The move marks a major geographic expansion for TD from...

The Biggest Bank Yet Just Announced It’s Ending Overdraft Fees

Another bank is eliminating overdraft fees — and this time, it’s one of the biggest banks in the U.S. By summertime, Citigroup, the owner of Citibank aka Citi, will follow the moves of other banks by completely getting rid of overdraft fees, as well as overdraft-protection and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees. The new policy would make Citi the largest U.S. bank thus far to nix such fees, which are charged when a customer doesn’t have an account balance high enough to cover a transaction.
Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
Antagonizing The US While Flirting With Russia And China Isn’t The Smartest Playbook For Argentina

It’s easy to criticize the Alberto Fernández administration for appearing amateurish, particularly at political communication. It cannot be easy to deal with such an eclectic coalition as the Frente de Todos, especially when the fulcrum of power lies not with the president but with his second-in-command, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Yet, Alberto’s informal style has landed him in trouble before, and such tendencies may be exacerbated on the international stage, particularly at a moment of extreme tension between global superpowers. Argentina has found itself in the middle of an escalation of a geopolitical conflict between the United States and Russia, whilst China is looking to consolidate its global influence. With the ar having gone beyond the Russian-Ukrainian border into a full sclae military conflict, Fernández took his official delegation to Moscow and Beijing a few weeks ago, where he held meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Not long before, his Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, made his way to Washington for a tête-à-tête with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And throughout his presidency, Alberto and his Cabinet have made the case of courting European and South American leaders.
Is a Joint Bank Account Ever a Good Idea?

“There’s a growing awareness of the dangers of joint bank accounts, particularly in an age where so many relationships are starting online, and there’s enormous potential for romance fraud. Pretty much everyone has come across a horror story where someone merged their finances completely with someone else, and it didn’t end well,” Iona Bain, author of Own It!, tells Vogue.
How a pensioner made Spanish banks rethink counter services

It was his bank's limited counter service and indifference to his struggles with ATMs and apps that forced a Spanish pensioner to act, highlighting the panic the digital revolution is causing many older people.  Bank branches "will expand their counter service opening hours", "older people will be prioritised" and "ATMs, banking apps and web pages will be adapted with a simplified interface and language," said the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), one of the signatories. 
Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
