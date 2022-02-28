ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, VA

Fire crews from multiple counties rescue 16-year-old Virginia boy trapped in well

By Nicole Dantzler
 6 days ago

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire and rescue crews in rural Essex County successfully rescued a Virginia teen trapped in a well over the weekend.

Essex County Fire Chief Paul Richardson said the 16-year-old boy was playing in the backyard with a friend when he stepped on a wooden well top cover.

“The cover gave away and he plunged about thirty feet into the well,” he said.

Richardson called in a request for mutual aid. That’s when Hanover and Chesterfield Fire and EMS Technical Rescue Teams responded. Richardson said he needed assistance help because their special equipment was out of service, and won’t get out of the shop until next week.

Richardson said they lowered an oxygen tank and mask for the teen to breathe and gave him a life jacket. In total, the teen was stuck inside the well for three hours.

“He was pretty comfortable for being trapped in there for a 16-year-old. He did very well and he was talking to us the whole time,” Richardson said.

A member from Hanover Fire and EMS was lowered down into the well with a rope, strapped the harness to the teen and pulled him out.

Matt Newell, Hanover County’s Battalion Chief of Operations said they don’t get calls like this often, but when they do they’re always prepared.

“These types of calls are low frequency, but high risk,” he said. “All our folks are trained on with this specialty with ropes and all the technical aspects of it which is a little beyond the firefighter level.”

Newell said their agency was about 40 minutes away from the scene, but they’re the closest on the county’s north end. Chesterfield was also called in to give state resources.

The teen was flown to VCU Medical Center where he’s now listed as stable. He’s with his family and is expected to be okay.

