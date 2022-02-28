Police ID victim of fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal hit and run as 67-year-old Paul Trombley, of South Glens Falls.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo says he is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle involved in the crash that seems to be a dark colored compact SUV that fled the scene, heading northbound on Route 9 into Glens Falls.

Zurlo says the 911 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway came in at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. He told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that responding officers headed to the area of Main and 5th Streets and found Trombley deceased.

Investigators are relying on pieces of the vehicle as well as security camera video to help them identify a specific make and model. But in the meantime, he is asking for help from local business owners along the stretch of Main Street/Route 9 in the form of more video and images from other security cameras.

“So, anybody that has surveillance video along the Route 9 corridor, including onto the city of Glens Falls at the time of 7:40 last night. Take a look at that and if they do see something on a vehicle description once we get that out, we would appreciate the footage if they have it,” said Zurlo.

He says his office is also asking that any area auto body repair shops contact them if a customer comes in with recent damage.

“Anybody comes in with some recent damage, please contact us. Based on the information in the video, the operator have had to know that they struck something.”

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Inv. Kavanagh at (518) 885-6761 or mkavanagh@saratogacountyny.gov.

South Glens Falls Mayor Nicholas Bodkin sent the following statement to NEWS10:

“At this time, neither I nor the Village Police Department can comment on the active investigation associated with this terrible incident. The community as a whole is deeply saddened by this tragic event and the Village offers it’s sincere condolence to the family of the individual who lost their life.”

