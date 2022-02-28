ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spy+ Expands International Team Of Skiers And Snowboarders Aligned With European Distribution

By SGB Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPY+ announced it expanded its International Change Makers program with the inclusion of skiers and snowboarders. The revamped SPY+ lineup includes professional skier...

AdWeek

Fox News Global Streaming Service Expands Distribution Into Africa

Fox News International, Fox News’s global streaming service, announced Wednesday that it will expand distribution into Africa, increasing its reach to 44 countries worldwide. Beginning Feb. 17th, the service will be available in Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zambia. The expansion marks the first time...
sneakernews.com

Nike To Remove All Products From Foot Locker

Over the last two years, Nike has been ramping up its digital presence through its various free Apps that serve purposes in shopping, fitness, and community. The Nike Running Club and Training Club saw all-time high usage during the pandemic, while the Nike App itself continues to offer a viable digital shopping experience while offering exclusive products just for Nike members. Of course there’s also the SNKRS App, a veritable must-have for anyone who is looking buy the latest and greatest from the brand’s fashion forward standpoint. All in all, Nike was making the proper moves to create its own ecosystem centered around its strive for innovation, all supported by the public’s never-ending need for Air Force 1s.
