ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

COVID-19 patent challenges mount as Moderna faces new vaccine lawsuit

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlV5h_0eRj3qS700

(Reuters) - A lawsuit filed Monday by Arbutus Biopharma Corp against Moderna Inc is the latest in a small but growing list of high-stakes patent disputes over COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Arbutus and its partner Genevant Sciences GmbH told a Delaware federal court that Moderna misused its technology for delivering mRNA, which it said allowed Moderna to develop its COVID-19 vaccine at "record speed."

The case is not the first patent dispute over COVID-19 breakthroughs, or even the first between Arbutus and Moderna. A U.S. appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to a tribunal's decision that upheld parts of two of the patents at issue in the new lawsuit.

Arbutus' Monday complaint asked for royalties and other money damages. Moderna's vaccine earned $17.7 billion in sales in 2021 and is expected to bring in up to $19 billion in 2022.

Moderna could also face a challenge from the U.S. government over its vaccines. Francis Collins, who at the time led the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told Reuters in November that its scientists played a "major role" in developing Moderna's shot and should be listed as inventors on a key patent application.

Collins said in November that the dispute is "something that legal authorities are going to have to figure out."

Moderna's rival Pfizer Inc has also faced patent claims over its shot.

San Diego biotech company Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Inc sued Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE in 2020, arguing they used its patented fluorescent protein without permission in developing their vaccine.

Allele had asked for royalties and other infringement damages. New York-based Pfizer said in November that it expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine to reach $36 billion in 2021, and estimated another $29 billion for 2022.

The parties settled earlier this year.

An Allele lawsuit against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc over its alleged use of the same protein to test its COVID-19 antibody treatment is still ongoing. A Manhattan federal court is set to hear arguments on Regeneron's bid to dismiss the case Wednesday.

Regeneron said earlier this month that it sold more than $6 billion worth of its treatment in 2021.

The case is Arbutus Biopharma Corp v. Moderna Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00252.

For Arbutus: David Berl of Williams & Connolly; Daralyn Durie of Durie Tangri; and John Shaw of Shaw Keller

For Moderna: NA

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington-based correspondent covering court cases, trends, and other developments in intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Previous experience at Bloomberg Law, Thomson Reuters Practical Law and work as an attorney.

Comments / 158

John Trent
7d ago

So two companies alone grossed $100 billion in two years of vaccines funded by tax payers, that’s what this has been all about, control and a gross amount of profit.

Reply(6)
118
SOSA@NT[82ND]
7d ago

Has anyone seen the warnings or the ingredients paper that should come inside the box’s of the vaccines?! No one has it’s a folded up paper sheet inside the box that when unfolded is about the size of the American flag and is completely blank! Next shot you receive ask the Dr if you can see that paper which should at least give some sort of information! The miss information isn’t being fueled by the un vaxed, but by our gov and medical facilities who are all supported by BPharm! I can’t believe what is happening to our country!

Reply(9)
70
Brad Legotti
7d ago

💢 Alert 💢 Misinformation 💢 this new experimental gene therapy 💉's are giving people AIDS:💉 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome 💉🧬💯 FACTs 🕵🏻

Reply(8)
41
Related
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
Local
Delaware Business
Local
Delaware COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent drug recalls

Here are seven recalls drug companies issued in February, as listed by the FDA. 1. Family Dollar recalled numerous drug products on Feb. 18 due to the presence of rodents at a distribution center. 2. TCP Hot Acquisition on Feb. 16 recalled all lots of its ​​Sure and Brut aerosol...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Arbutus Biopharma Corp#Moderna Inc#Genevant Sciences Gmbh#Arbutus
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Who is dying of COVID amid omicron surge and widespread vaccine availability?

When the recent COVID-19 wave fueled by the omicron variant hit the U.S., no one expected it would lead to the number of deaths it did. As of Wednesday, the nation is reporting 2,200 new COVID daily deaths on average. While this is lower than the 3,400-peak seen last winter, it's still three times higher than the number of average fatalities recorded two months ago.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Natural Immunity vs. COVID Vaccine: Which Provides Better Immunity?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has always emphasized the need to be fully vaccinated to achieve the best protection against the novel coronavirus. But a growing number of studies have shed light on natural immunity as another path to optimum protection in this time of COVID. Fully...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci explains the major ‘risk’ of taking off face masks

Parents should continue to let their children wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. What he said: “It’s understandable why people want to take masks off the kids. But, right now, given the level...
KIDS
Medical News Today

Two antibiotics may have an antiviral effect against COVID-19

A small study suggests that treating patients who have moderate or severe COVID-19 with ceftazidime or cefepime, plus the steroid dexamethasone, is as effective as standard care. The antibiotic-plus-steroid treatment was associated with fewer side effects compared with standard care, which can involve seven or more different drugs. Lab tests...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

352K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy