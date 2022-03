Law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) responded to a tense situation last week in the Appleby Community. According to a media release from the NCSO, deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded around 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9 to the 100 block of West Conda Muckleroy Street in Nacogdoches County. This address is located near Appleby Sand Road. Officers were dispatched in response to an altercation in which an individual had threatened another person with a shotgun. It was eventually determined that the suspect allegedly fired a single shot from the weapon before leaving the scene in a white SUV. No one was injured in the altercation.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO