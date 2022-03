When Twitter and the Academy announced Feb. 14 that everyday moviegoers will be able to vote for their favorite films online to determine an award that will be presented at the Oscars this year, Whoopi Goldberg took up the topic on ABC’s The View. “People believe we are snooty,” explained the co-host, an Oscar winner, Academy voter and board of governors member representing the actors branch. Goldberg was getting at the heart of the matter — for years, the Academy has been grappling with how to remain relevant to the broader public while preserving the elevated image that is central to...

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO