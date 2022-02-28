ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As NFT Craze Grows, New Litigation Threats Emerge

By Cedra Mayfield
Cover picture for the articleAs digital assets called nonfungible tokens or NFTs continue to grow in popularity through cryptocurrency...

Law.com

Attorneys See Growing Legal Battles as Key to NFT Market’s Maturity

There is leeway in the current framework of intellectual property law to accommodate non-fungible tokens (NFTs)—the market just doesn’t know it yet. A growing number of lawsuits against NFT creators, disputing the underlying rights to intellectual property linked to their digital token, is likely to help iron out the legal questions surrounding these blockchain-backed assets.
LAW
Law.com

Never Break the Chain: Software Supply Chain Risks and Solutions

Over the past year, cyber incidents have dominated the headlines and, in turn, are causing sleepless nights for boards, C-level executives, and their legal counsel. In the wake of hospitals, food producers, oil pipelines, and companies across all sectors being disrupted by ransomware attacks, the Biden administration has declared that contending with cyber incidents is “essential to national and economic security[.]” Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity, E.O. 14028 (May 21, 2021). Regulatory and other government agencies have received the message and are shifting into high gear with new initiatives and actions to drive improvements in cybersecurity practices, which were for many years left to the private sector to manage.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Law Firms With Russian Presence Face Both Financial Costs and Reputational Risk

U.S. law firms have significantly reined in their ambitions in Russia over the last decade, but the fallout from the current Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to test the resolve of those remaining players like nothing before. A number of U.S. firms have already exited Moscow since Russia’s 2014...
LAW
Law.com

Litigation Lessons From Cyberattacks: Separation Is Key To Ensuring Work Product Doctrine Protection

This article discusses decisions that provide a roadmap for savvy counsel to guide the retention of an expert while simultaneously preserving applicable privileges from disclosure. The COVID-related increase in the number of employees working remotely has created an unexpected consequence: heightened risk of cyberattacks as employees are logging on to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

The Importance of Compensation Transparency

While the current state of affairs is making life frustrating for general counsels who need to add staff, it really is a wonderful development for in-house compensation. Depending on one’s point of view, you can either credit or blame website “Above the Law” for the widening gap between law firm pay and in-house compensation. The site’s frequently updated compensation tracker acts as a blunt peer pressure hammer.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
LAW
Law.com

Onerous or Overdue? Opinions Diverge on Need for Judicial Tech Competency Standard

Few judges can afford to ignore technology’s presence in legal and administrative matters. But has technology become so persuasive in judges’ personal and professional lives that they need an ethical responsibility to understand tech?. Among judicial watchers, opinions differed if judges should be ethically required to stay informed...
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Law.com Litigation Trendspotter: 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Services Are Emerging as Plaintiffs' Bar Targets

Earlier this week, Carlton Fields released its annual class action report, in which it predicted that consumer fraud claims would “soar” in the coming year. While the report specifically called out companies’ use of social media, denial of medical claims, and debt collection practices as drivers of that trend, another strain of consumer protection litigation appears to be emerging.
LAW
Law.com

As Salary Hikes Spread Through Law Firms, Expect Stratification and Strategic Shifts

The ripple effects of the latest associate pay raises by Cravath, Swaine & Moore, following bids by Milbank and Davis Polk & Wardwell earlier this year, are being felt throughout the industry, as Am Law 100 firms reassess their compensation structure to ward off poaching while hiring to fill their talent needs.
LAW
Law.com

Litigation Boutique Brings on New COO With Big Law Expertise

When Tracie Crook took on her first chief operating officer position in Big Law, she said the most challenging thing coming in from the business world was having 200 bosses in the form of the firm partnership. A decade on, she knows her way around the legal profession and is...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Class Action Against USAA Over Stacking Premiums Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Burns White on Thursday removed an automotive insurance class action against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint accuses USAA of unjustly profiting by charging policyholders an additional premium for stacking coverage while not providing a stacking coverage benefit to policyholders. The court action was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith, Schmidt Kramer PC, the Shub Law Firm, and Jack Goodrich & Associates. The case is 2:22-cv-00813, Berardi v. USAA General Indemnity Company.
LAW
Law.com

Customer Service Software Company Taps Top Lawyer

Kristen Shaheen started as Playvox GC this month. She came from the cloud-based learning platform BenchPrep. She is a charter member of TechGC, a community of legal chiefs in tech and venture capital. Playvox, a Sunnyvale, California-based company that creates customer service software, has tapped Kristen Shaheen as general counsel.
BUSINESS

