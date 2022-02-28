Bitcoin rises 10.5% to $41,663

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Such Bitcoin fans as Tesla’s Elon Musk, Block’s Jack Dorsey, and MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor are exhorting the industry to embrace green energy. At a conference in June, Musk declared, “It looks like Bitcoin is shifting a lot more to renewables,” and suggested that the green share is “at or most likely above 50%, and there’s a trend towards increasing that number.” Dorsey praised Bitcoin in a tweet last spring as "a key driver of renewable energy’s future,” while Saylor joined Musk in forming the Bitcoin Mining Council, a group of producers dedicated to providing transparency on their energy usage––and whose data shows Bitcoin rapidly shifting toward renewables. The council put Bitcoin’s green share today at 58%, and service provider CoinShares claims 71%.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO