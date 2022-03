Let’s talk about the subject that no one wants to talk about, that evil four-letter word: DIET. I’m sure you have heard that changing your diet will affect how you feel. I wasn’t a believer that it would make any noticeable difference. I was wrong. Here are a few things I have learned about food and how it affects my body. I have no formal education on diets, but I just want to tell you about my experiences and how changing my diet affected me.

