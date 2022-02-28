ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Identify Burned Body Found Along Kelly Drive As 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a burned body found along Kelly Drive last week. Police say DNA analysis shows 20-year-old Naasire Johnson was the victim.

His grandmother reported him missing last week and held a vigil Saturday in Spring Garden to raise awareness.

Police found Johnson’s body on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Fairmount Park, right off Kelly Drive. Investigators say the body had a single gunshot wound to the neck, but it’s not clear if that was the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Smay
6d ago

My condolences to his family. There is no reason why this young man deserved this. I pray they catch who ever is responsible for this horrible crime. R.I.P 🙏🏾🙏🏾😔😔

Julie Bingaman
5d ago

My heart goes out to his family . I hope they catch the monster who committed this horrific murder.

Angela Murray
6d ago

My condolence to the family this is heartbreaking he was so young no matter what he did no one deserve to die like that 🙏🏻 his family get justice

