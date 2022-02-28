Philadelphia Police Identify Burned Body Found Along Kelly Drive As 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a burned body found along Kelly Drive last week. Police say DNA analysis shows 20-year-old Naasire Johnson was the victim.

His grandmother reported him missing last week and held a vigil Saturday in Spring Garden to raise awareness.

Police found Johnson’s body on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Fairmount Park, right off Kelly Drive. Investigators say the body had a single gunshot wound to the neck, but it’s not clear if that was the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.