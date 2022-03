Even with steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, the world is facing a future of severe impacts from climate change. We’re already experiencing an early preview now, from more wildfires and floods to heat waves and droughts that are impacting the ability of farmers to grow food. A new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) outlines the risks to humans and the ecosystems that we rely on—and makes it clear that that we need to do more to become more resilient at the same time that we shrink emissions in order to avoid making the problem even worse.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO