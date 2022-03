Sarah Palin just lost her defamation case against the New York Times but has hinted at her likely appellate strategy. She told reporters she was going to consider appealing any loss to the U.S. Supreme Court to ask it to reconsider another famous case against the Times—the bedrock New York Times v. Sullivan. Unfortunately for her, that strategy is likely destined for failure.

