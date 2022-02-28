ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Emphasizes Therapeutics as New COVID-19 Cases Plummet

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — As Nevada's COVID-19 case rates plummet to their lowest levels since last summer, state health officials are turning more attention to therapeutic treatments for those who can't get vaccinated, or contract the disease and are most at risk of severe illness or death. It’s...

www.usnews.com

Related
WJHL

COVID-19 case rate plummeting in Southwest VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19’s Omicron variant is in hasty retreat across Southwest Virginia, according to recent data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region’s “community spread rate” — the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population — dropped to 229 Friday. That is its lowest level since mid-November and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Massachusetts Hospital System Changes Name

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts hospital system known as Wellforce has announced that it is changing its name to Tufts Medicine. “The Tufts Medicine name was selected to better reflect the system’s shared identity, its close relationship with Tufts University, and its commitment to unite the best of both academic and community health care and deliver a complete connected care experience when, where and how consumers want it," the organization said in a statement Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Nevada Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 77,413,000 confirmed cases of the […]
NEVADA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Area COVID-19 numbers plummet in latest dashboard

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Continuing downturns in COVID-19 infection and testing rates lead to major changes to this week’s state COVID-19 advisory map. That is according to the latest Indiana Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard update released Wednesday. “There is a general trend across the state and across...
FARMERSBURG, IN
Victoria Advocate

110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 28 As of Sunday, 37 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 556 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Fifteen ICU beds were available, and 10 were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 5,693 (+8) 3,585 2,062 46 55.56% DeWitt 6,505 (+1) 3,956 2,453 96 47.83% Goliad 1,202 779 391 32 44.73% Jackson 3,274 (+4) 2,611 605 58 47.58% Lavaca 4,264 (+1) 2,648 1,503 113 46.28% Matagorda 8,303 (+39) 6,784 1,346 173 50.71% Refugio 1,779 1,138 610 31 56.79% Victoria 18,783 (+8) 16,652 1,731 400 52.64% Wharton 8,915 (+49) 6,941 1,771 203 55.55% 9-County Total 58,718 (+110) 45,094 12,472 1,152 50.85%
VICTORIA, TX
thebossmagazine.com

COVID-19 infections plummeting in the U.S.

Daily infection rate down to around 84,000 new cases each day, according to John Hopkins University. New COVID-19 infections in the U.S. are down 90% from the pandemic highs reported just over a month ago. Around 84,000 new cases of COVID-19 infections are being reported in the U.S. each day,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KKTV

NEW SURVEY: COVID cases are plummeting, but pandemic stress still hits hard for nurses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID case numbers are dropping both in Colorado and across the U.S., yet nurses are still feeling the gloom of pandemic stress. Nursing agency IntelyCare recently surveyed 500 nurses nationwide, finding more than half of them (56%) sacrifice mental health for their jobs. Also, more than 2 in 5 (41%) are considering leaving the profession.
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

KPIX Special Report: San Francisco Tenderloin – A State of Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there. There are some who expect major improvements and many others who are skeptical that there will be much change at all. Still the question on everyone’s mind is: Can the city clean up the Tenderloin? “We’ve got Urban Alchemy coming out here every morning,” said neighborhood resident Johnny Douglas. “They have brooms, trash cans, plastic bags. They get to work and get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

South Dakota House 'Smokes Out' Recreational Pot Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A bipartisan group of South Dakota House lawmakers on Tuesday mounted a last-ditch effort to resurrect a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana through a maneuver called a “smoke out.”. “Just for the record, we’re smoking out a weed bill,” said House Speaker Spencer Gosch,...
PIERRE, SD
Houston Chronicle

New COVID-19 cases slows in Montgomery County

After weeks of new COVID-19 cases tallying over 1,000, Montgomery County health officials confirmed just 675 new cases Tuesday. The county’s total number of cases is now 135,370. The county’s testing positive saw another drop from 13 to 9 percent. The Montgomery County Public Health District also confirmed...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

