Nevada Emphasizes Therapeutics as New COVID-19 Cases Plummet

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 28 As of Sunday, 37 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 556 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Fifteen ICU beds were available, and 10 were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here. County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 5,693 (+8) 3,585 2,062 46 55.56% DeWitt 6,505 (+1) 3,956 2,453 96 47.83% Goliad 1,202 779 391 32 44.73% Jackson 3,274 (+4) 2,611 605 58 47.58% Lavaca 4,264 (+1) 2,648 1,503 113 46.28% Matagorda 8,303 (+39) 6,784 1,346 173 50.71% Refugio 1,779 1,138 610 31 56.79% Victoria 18,783 (+8) 16,652 1,731 400 52.64% Wharton 8,915 (+49) 6,941 1,771 203 55.55% 9-County Total 58,718 (+110) 45,094 12,472 1,152 50.85%

