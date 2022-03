Given that Yellowstone is only 10 weeks long, that almost automatically means fans are spending at least 42 weeks of the year lacking any and all Dutton content. (At least when it comes to new episodes, since linear marathons and streaming binge sessions are never far away.) Thankfully, Paramount Network finally announced the renewal and impending arrival of Yellowstone Season 5, giving fans a reason to celebrate in the aftermath of Season 4. Granted, the news wasn’t exactly unexpected, given the neo-western drama’s massive rise in ratings from season to season, but it was welcomed all the same, considering the cable network held off from announcing anything until a full month in the new year had passed.

