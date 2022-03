Tampa-based startup Vū Technologies, known for its advanced virtual production soundstages, has closed on a $17 million seed investment round. The $17 million funding round includes the $10 million investment from Minneapolis-based ADX Labs, which the firm announced several months ago, Tampa-based Topmark Partners, and Angel investment syndicates from Tampa, Orlando and Texas. The investment will fuel the expansion of its existing Tampa-Nashville-Vegas virtual studio network, according to Vū Technologies’ news release.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO