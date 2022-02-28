Ukraine relief: How to make sure you're donating to legitimate relief organizations
There are plenty of opportunities for Chicagoans to donate or raise money to help Ukraine, both in Ukrainian Village and beyond. At Pie Pie My Darling in Ukrainian Village, Heather Bodine-Lederman whipped up some lemon cake while at the same time helping to raise nearly $6,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts. The vegan cake shop owner is raffling any one of the cakes on her menu to one lucky costumer who can prove to her they've donated at least $10 to the relief agency of their choice. "Any time there is some sort of injustice I just want to say something about it," Bodine-Lederman said. "It would feel wrong to go about posting about selling cakes when there is a war going on." READ MORE: Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends For those wanting to donate, there are many choices. Locally, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America has partnered with an international relief agency in Ukraine to help those on the inside. "They have warehouses in Ukraine which are supplied now with medicine and food and will need to be restocked and replenished," said Pavlo Bandriwsky, Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Illinois Division. Food and medicine is also needed for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refuges already displaced just in the last four days. Catholic Relief Service is already on the ground to help them. READ MORE: How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack "Sometimes these are people who picked up with a backpack or maybe even just the clothes on their back, so we want to be able to provide them with the basic necessities that they need," said Beth Knobbe, Catholic Relief Services. The federal government has still not said whether or not Ukrainian refugees will be allowed into the United States, but some here are already preparing for the prospect building a list of those willing to take people in. Among them is Lori Wyatt, who adopted both of her children from Crimea in 2005. "It's just like us. Can you imagine tanks rolling down the street? I can't imagine. And if my children we're still there today they would be picking up AK47s and fighting for their country and I just can't imagine it. I can't imagine it. So I want to do whatever I can do," she said. If you want to make sure your donations are going to a legitimate organization, the Better Business Bureau recommends asking yourself the following questions: Can the charity get to the impacted area, is the charity experienced at providing emergency relief, and what are the charity's administrative costs? You should also beware of bogus websites that appear legitimate. Type in the URL yourself instead of following links. Also never follow a donation link sent via email, text or social media. The following charities have already been vetted by the BBB and are raising money for Ukraine relief:
