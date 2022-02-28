ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is gold still the best way to hedge against inflation? Experts debate

By Kitco News
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is used as an inflation hedge during inflationary times, but there are other investment assets that outperform gold. “Gold is meant to be a hedge, an insurance policy. We shouldn’t expect it to be the best performing asset.” Adrian Day, President of Adrian Day Asset Management emphasized. “There are other...

The price of gold has risen dramatically over recent weeks as global political and economic tensions have boiled over. The price of gold has surged back over $1,900/oz on the back of heightened geopolitical, economic, and social tensions. Understandably, many analysts point to the Ukraine-Russia conflict as a critical factor pushing gold higher. Most large geopolitical conflicts exacerbate inflationary pressures and promote widespread uncertainty. These pressures include the Ukraine-Russia conflict and social issues such as bank freezes in Canada, which have promoted immense banking stability concerns among many. Of course, there are also growing widespread concerns regarding inflation and economic volatility in general. Gold is one of the few assets that loves uncertainty, making it an excellent target for investors looking to hedge against today's many uncertainties.
