Disney World's newest immersive experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, puts guests right in the thick of a journey through a galaxy far, far away. Like the Galaxy's Edge area in Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser is part of Star Wars canon, and it takes place during the sequel trilogy, between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That said, the Halcyon ship is a unique part of Star Wars lore, in that it actually connects every era of the current Star Wars canon.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO