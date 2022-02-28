ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic Committee wants to ban Russian athletes from the Olympics, World Cup

By Weston Blasi
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
The Olympic Rings, pictured in Tokyo. Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee is urging sports organizations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from upcoming sporting events after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IOC Executive Board “recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organizers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions,” the organization’s statement released on Monday read.

The Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games, World Championships and World Cups are among the international sporting events the IOC is recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes be removed from, according to the statement.

Regarding how long the ban would last, “The IOC EB, assisted by the IOC Task Force, continues to closely monitor the situation. It may adapt its recommendations and measures according to future developments.”

To be clear, the IOC is giving a recommendation, and does not have the authority to ban athletes from non-Olympic sporting events like the World Cup or World Championship competitions — only organizations that run those events have such power.

The IOC said its recommendation was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”

The news comes as several countries including Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden are publicly refusing to go to Russia for upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

Additionally, Formula 1 racing canceled its upcoming race in Russia over ‘impossible’ circumstances surrounding the Ukraine invasion.

At the conclusion of the IOC’s statement was a quote from the organization’s president: “give peace a chance.”

U.S. President Joe Biden announced “severe sanctions” against Putin and Russia on Thursday. Among those sanctions: blocking activities of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank RU:SBER, and four other major Russian financial institutions; prohibiting Russia’s state-owned organizations from raising money from U.S. or European sources; halving Russia’s high-tech imports; and placing targeted sanctions on Russian elites, such as the Putin-aligned oligarchs, and their family members.

And the U.S. and its allies on Saturday said they would remove large Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network, cutting them off from parts of the global financial network.

#Olympics#World Cups#Russian#Belarusian#The Ioc Executive Board#Ioc#The Ioc Task Force#Sberbank#Sber
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
