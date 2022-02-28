ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

40-mile-long Russian tank and artillery convoy observed in satellite images just 17 miles from Kyiv city center

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of the Russian military convoy, east of Antonov airport, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday. Maxar Technologies/AP

Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia’s advance and held on to the capital and other key cities — at least for the time being.

U.S. officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.

As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself.

Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of 3 nearly million people. On Monday, a 40-mile convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the capital, according to satellite imagery from the company Maxar. Those images also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.

This report has been updated with a new estimate of the Russian column’s length.

Sherman
2d ago

Start using drones and rockets to slow the convoy down. Hit the lead vehicles, then hit them in the rear. Start going after tanks feverishly.

