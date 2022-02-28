ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoodRx stock tumbles 30% after Q4 miss

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc.

GDRX,

-38.91%

fell more than 30% in the extended session Monday after the health care company reported adjusted quarterly earnings below Wall Street expectations and sales also disappointed. The company said it lost $39.9 million, or 10 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $298.3 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, GoodRx earned 9 cents a share. Revenue rose 39% to $213.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 10 cents a share on sales of $218 million. GoodRx guided for revenue growth of about 23% for 2022. "We see significant opportunities to build on our 2021 growth and success to deliver a very strong 2022, reaching more consumers and providers and bringing more value to each stage of the health care journey," GoodRx said in a letter to investors. Separately, the company said that its board approved a share buyback program of up to $250 million. As of Dec. 31, GoodRx had cash and equivalents of $941.1 million, it said. GoodRx stock ended the regular trading day up 4.2%.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

